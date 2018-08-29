DownloadDownload

Aston Martin gears up for London debut

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Aston Martin – James Bond’s car brand of choice – is revving up for a trading debut on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s boss explains why he believes now, with Brexit looming on the horizon, is the right time to take the luxury carmaker public. Then, for some parents, back-to-school season is the most wonderful time of the year. But for kids in France who face a cell phone ban in schools, it puts a damper on heading back to the classroom. We chat with France’s education minister about the effectiveness of device bans. Afterwards, Iran’s supreme leader today asked his country’s government to work “day and night” to resolve economic problems as U.S. sanctions and a worsening drought are causing a lot of pain for Iranians. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/29/2018)

