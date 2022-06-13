Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Asian and European stocks slump on rate hike fears
Jun 13, 2022

Asian and European stocks slump on rate hike fears

From the BBC World Service: Stock benchmarks across Asia and Europe have fallen this morning; worries about inflation and the global central bank responses to it are spooking investors. Truck drivers in South Korea are entering the second week of striking, threatening global supply chains for everything from steel to semiconductors. And a new fast food chain has replaced the now-absent McDonald's in Russia, called "Tasty, and that's it."

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

