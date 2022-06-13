Asian and European stocks slump on rate hike fears
From the BBC World Service: Stock benchmarks across Asia and Europe have fallen this morning; worries about inflation and the global central bank responses to it are spooking investors. Truck drivers in South Korea are entering the second week of striking, threatening global supply chains for everything from steel to semiconductors. And a new fast food chain has replaced the now-absent McDonald's in Russia, called "Tasty, and that's it."
