As winter bears down, an urgent appeal for more help for Afghanistan
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The United Nations is asking for $5 billion to help alleviate a worsening humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, with around half the population struggling to find enough to eat. Also, data show Heathrow Airport saw fewer travelers in 2021 than even during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director