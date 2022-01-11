Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

As winter bears down, an urgent appeal for more help for Afghanistan
Jan 11, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The United Nations is asking for $5 billion to help alleviate a worsening humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, with around half the population struggling to find enough to eat. Also, data show Heathrow Airport saw fewer travelers in 2021 than even during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

