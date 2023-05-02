As two grocery giants look to merge, rural towns watch in suspense
A proposed merger between two of the largest grocery chains in the country, Kroger and Albertsons, is under review by the Federal Trade Commission for antitrust violations. If it goes through, rural communities fear that the union could mean store closures and layoffs. We examine how past mergers play into fears today. Plus, a look ahead to tomorrow's Federal Reserve interest-rate-setting announcement with Michael Pugliese, senior economist at Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking. And, the nominee to assume the World Bank presidency is looking to retool the Bank's programs to further emphasize the fight against climate change.
