As two grocery giants look to merge, rural towns watch in suspense
May 2, 2023

As two grocery giants look to merge, rural towns watch in suspense

Scott Olson/Getty Images
A proposed merger between two of the largest grocery chains in the country, Kroger and Albertsons, is under review by the Federal Trade Commission for antitrust violations. If it goes through, rural communities fear that the union could mean store closures and layoffs. We examine how past mergers play into fears today. Plus, a look ahead to tomorrow's Federal Reserve interest-rate-setting announcement with Michael Pugliese, senior economist at Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking. And, the nominee to assume the World Bank presidency is looking to retool the Bank's programs to further emphasize the fight against climate change. 

Segments From this episode

The Fed will likely hike rates tomorrow, but what about the future?

Michael Pugliese, senior economist at Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking, explains what could be on the minds of central bankers at tomorrow's FOMC meeting.
Climate change is high on the agenda as the World Bank gets a new president

by Lily Jamali
May 2, 2023
The outgoing World Bank president has been accused of downplaying the risks of fossil fuels.
Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, the U.S. nominee for the World Bank presidency, is expected to bring a new focus on climate change to the institution's programs.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices

by Matt Bloom
May 2, 2023
The companies’ plans have drawn skepticism from trade unions, consumer advocate groups and Colorado's attorney general.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks during a town hall meeting in Cañon City about the planned merger of Kroger and Albertsons. He said he may challenge the deal in court.
Matt Bloom/CPR News
Music from the episode

Tief im Hochhaus Box Set Authentic

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

