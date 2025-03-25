Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
As Trump disbands economic advisory committees, experts raise concerns
Mar 25, 2025

As Trump disbands economic advisory committees, experts raise concerns

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Economists have warned that the shuttering of two federal economic advisory committees could impact independent policymaking.

Segments From this episode

Economist Claudia Sahm warns against shuttering of federal economic committees

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas

Taking today’s Economic Pulse: Marketplace’s David Brancaccio speaks with Claudia Sahm, Chief Economist at New Century Advisors, about what the loss of two federal economic advisory committees could mean for the future of policymaking.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The lowest paid workers have seen wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle

by Samantha Fields

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that wages for the economy’s lowest-paid workers rose historically fast from 2019-2024. However, inflation and other factors have cut into the real gains of these pay increases.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:43 AM PDT
8:21
2:59 AM PDT
12:48
4:24 PM PDT
29:13
2:52 PM PDT
14:50
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Trade War 2.0
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Tricks of the Trade
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders