As Trump disbands economic advisory committees, experts raise concerns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Economists have warned that the shuttering of two federal economic advisory committees could impact independent policymaking.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Economist Claudia Sahm warns against shuttering of federal economic committees
Taking today’s Economic Pulse: Marketplace’s David Brancaccio speaks with Claudia Sahm, Chief Economist at New Century Advisors, about what the loss of two federal economic advisory committees could mean for the future of policymaking.
The lowest paid workers have seen wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that wages for the economy’s lowest-paid workers rose historically fast from 2019-2024. However, inflation and other factors have cut into the real gains of these pay increases.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC