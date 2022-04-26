Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

As the U.N. chief heads to Moscow, what’s life like in Russia?
Apr 26, 2022

As the U.N. chief heads to Moscow, what's life like in Russia?

From the BBC World Service: What to do about the besieged city of Mariupol is expected to be top of the list of subjects the UN's Antonio Guterres and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on. Plus, is Beijing next for a citywide lockdown as China sticks to its zero COVID strategy? And, why U.K. drugstores are reporting shortages of hormone replacement therapy. 

