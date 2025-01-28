Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

As the rest of the world gets greener, the U.S. backpedals
Jan 28, 2025

As the rest of the world gets greener, the U.S. backpedals

Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images
As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for fossil fuel development, renewable energy is booming in the European Union.

Segments From this episode

The economy has a steering wheel. The question is: What to do with it?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Interest rates are basically the steering wheel of the economy, and the Federal Reserve meets starting today to decide what to do with it. By all accounts, the answer right now is nothing. But with the new administration, so much is changing so quickly. We’ll discuss with David Kelly, chief global strategist with J.P. Morgan Funds.

With travel demand above pre-pandemic levels, airlines can expect smooth flying ahead

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 28, 2025
More profitable flying, too.
So far, Delta, United and American have all delivered strong quarterly results, with U.S. air travel now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
A Warmer World

As Europe uses more renewable energy, U.S. lags behind

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jan 28, 2025
Meanwhile, China is outpacing everyone when it comes to building new solar and wind energy projects.
"Nuclear is still the largest [single] source of electricity generation within Europe. Many people forget that," said Dave Jones, insights director at Ember.
Sebastien Berda/AFP via Getty Images
