As the rest of the world gets greener, the U.S. backpedals
As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for fossil fuel development, renewable energy is booming in the European Union.
Segments From this episode
The economy has a steering wheel. The question is: What to do with it?
Interest rates are basically the steering wheel of the economy, and the Federal Reserve meets starting today to decide what to do with it. By all accounts, the answer right now is nothing. But with the new administration, so much is changing so quickly. We’ll discuss with David Kelly, chief global strategist with J.P. Morgan Funds.
With travel demand above pre-pandemic levels, airlines can expect smooth flying ahead
More profitable flying, too.
As Europe uses more renewable energy, U.S. lags behind
Meanwhile, China is outpacing everyone when it comes to building new solar and wind energy projects.
