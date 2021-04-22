Apr 22, 2021
As Super League crumbles, German sports model shows how fans can take more control
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Trade tensions between Australia and China escalate in a fresh dispute over Belt and Road Initiative plans. Also, the U.N. warns 3 million more people may go hungry in the aftermath of the February military coup in Myanmar. And, as the European Super League crumbles, a look at how a German model for sports ownership could be a template for the rest of the region.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director