Apr 22, 2021

As Super League crumbles, German sports model shows how fans can take more control

From the BBC World Service: Trade tensions between Australia and China escalate in a fresh dispute over Belt and Road Initiative plans. Also, the U.N. warns 3 million more people may go hungry in the aftermath of the February military coup in Myanmar. And, as the European Super League crumbles, a look at how a German model for sports ownership could be a template for the rest of the region.

