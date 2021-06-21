Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
As summer travel heats up, American Airlines is cutting flights
Jun 21, 2021

As summer travel heats up, American Airlines is cutting flights

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
American Airlines, which is flying more than its competitors, is canceling hundreds of flights. One reason is a labor shortage. Plus, ditching your dining plans could cost you: Restaurants are cracking down on people who don't show up for reservations. And, chronicling Amazon's constant growth and the challenges it faces as Prime Day kicks off.

Segments From this episode

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Restaurants crack down on no-shows

by Matt Levin
Jun 21, 2021
Forgetting to cancel your reservation could end up costing you.
At lots of restaurants, you'll need to take out your credit card long before the bill arrives to put down a deposit on your reservation.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What challenges face Amazon without Bezos at the helm?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Daniel Shin
Jun 21, 2021
Brad Stone, author of “Amazon Unbound,” explains how Bezos shaped Amazon’s business and culture.
Bezos' personal dedication to innovation and obsession with preventing stagnation at Amazon influenced many of the company's successful projects, but also its failures and its problematic workplace culture.
David Ryder/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Force Lettuce

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Who will end up paying the price for Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug?
Who will end up paying the price for Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug?
How broadly will a Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom apply?
How broadly will a Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom apply?
Wages keep going up. Will prices do the same?
Wages keep going up. Will prices do the same?
Cleaning and sanitizing as COVID theater
Back to Business
Cleaning and sanitizing as COVID theater