As summer travel heats up, American Airlines is cutting flights
American Airlines, which is flying more than its competitors, is canceling hundreds of flights. One reason is a labor shortage. Plus, ditching your dining plans could cost you: Restaurants are cracking down on people who don't show up for reservations. And, chronicling Amazon's constant growth and the challenges it faces as Prime Day kicks off.
Segments From this episode
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Restaurants crack down on no-shows
Forgetting to cancel your reservation could end up costing you.
What challenges face Amazon without Bezos at the helm?
Brad Stone, author of “Amazon Unbound,” explains how Bezos shaped Amazon’s business and culture.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director