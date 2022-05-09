As Russia marks WWII “Victory Day,” how is its economy doing?
From the BBC World Service: The annual event serves as a reminder of the 27 million Soviet citizens who died during World War II. President Putin took the opportunity to justify his invasion of Ukraine, which is squeezing the finances of ordinary Russians. Plus, China's export growth is slowing. And, as people in the Philippines cast their votes, we hear about the economic challenges facing the country's next President.
