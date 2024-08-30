As a rate cut looms, can the Fed stick the landing?
Interest rates in America are guided by a key inflation reading released today, and it came in line with expectations.
What does can recent economic data say about a projected Fed cut rates?
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, speaks on what recent data on consumer spending and mortgage rates say about an anticipated rate cut in September.
Oasis reunion set to rake in tens of millions
The British rock bank “Oasis” is set to briefly reunite and go on tour, an affair that’s projected to generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue. A look how it could be an economic boon for the band and the towns scheduled to host the concerts.
