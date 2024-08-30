Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
As a rate cut looms, can the Fed stick the landing?
Aug 30, 2024

As a rate cut looms, can the Fed stick the landing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Interest rates in America are guided by a key inflation reading released today, and it came in line with expectations.

Segments From this episode

What does can recent economic data say about a projected Fed cut rates?

by David Brancaccio

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, speaks on what recent data on consumer spending and mortgage rates say about an anticipated rate cut in September.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Oasis reunion set to rake in tens of millions

by Elizabeth Hotson

The British rock bank “Oasis” is set to briefly reunite and go on tour, an affair that’s projected to generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue. A look how it could be an economic boon for the band and the towns scheduled to host the concerts.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PDT
7:01
3:40 AM PDT
12:44
3:00 AM PDT
15:41
5:27 PM PDT
12:39
Aug 29, 2024
28:07
Aug 29, 2024
39:15
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
Breaking Ground
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Election 2024
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?