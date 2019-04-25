DownloadDownload

AI is as intelligent as… an earthworm

April 25, 2019

From the BBC World Service… The Royal Bank of Scotland's boss resigned today after more than five years at the helm. Who's next to lead the bank, which is still more than 60% owned by U.K. taxpayers? Then, we take a look at the U.K.'s role in China's Belt and Road conference in Beijing taking place this week. Plus, artificial intelligence is supposed to be helpful, but funny…unintentionally? We hear some humorous examples of AI gone wrong and from one expert who says robots aren't likely to take over humanity anytime soon. Today's show is sponsored by Capital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

