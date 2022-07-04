Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Argentina’s president appoints new economy minister after sudden resignation
Jul 4, 2022

Argentina's president appoints new economy minister after sudden resignation

From the BBC World Service: Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has appointed a new economy minister overnight. That's after the previous minister resigned following criticism of his policies by the vice president – and former president – Cristina Kirchner. International leaders gather in Switzerland to start drawing up plans for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. And we hear how sky-high inflation has been a mixed blessing for Turkey's Mediterranean resorts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

