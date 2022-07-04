Argentina’s president appoints new economy minister after sudden resignation
From the BBC World Service: Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has appointed a new economy minister overnight. That's after the previous minister resigned following criticism of his policies by the vice president – and former president – Cristina Kirchner. International leaders gather in Switzerland to start drawing up plans for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. And we hear how sky-high inflation has been a mixed blessing for Turkey's Mediterranean resorts.
