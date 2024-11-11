Trump's Second TermMy EconomyTricks of the TradeI've Always Wondered ...

Are you shopping veteran-owned businesses this holiday season?
Nov 11, 2024

Are you shopping veteran-owned businesses this holiday season?

IPGGutenbergUKLtd/Getty Images
Veterans own about 5.4% of businesses in this country, generating more than $900 billion in revenue.

Segments From this episode

What would happen if Republicans win control of Congress

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

They’re still counting some election results that will determine which party controls the House of Representatives. But if the GOP leads both the House and the Senate, as well as the executive branch, it’ll be a watershed period for taxing, spending and cutting.

Here's why veterans, on average, tend to start more businesses

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 11, 2024
Turns out, the military teaches a lot of the skills that make good entrepreneurs.
Veterans own about 5.4% of the nation’s businesses, generating more than $900 billion in revenue.
coldsnowstorm/Getty Images
