Are you shopping veteran-owned businesses this holiday season?
Veterans own about 5.4% of businesses in this country, generating more than $900 billion in revenue.
What would happen if Republicans win control of Congress
They’re still counting some election results that will determine which party controls the House of Representatives. But if the GOP leads both the House and the Senate, as well as the executive branch, it’ll be a watershed period for taxing, spending and cutting.
Here's why veterans, on average, tend to start more businesses
Turns out, the military teaches a lot of the skills that make good entrepreneurs.
