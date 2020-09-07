SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Are you ready for some football economics?
Sep 7, 2020

Are you ready for some football economics?

The NFL season is about to start. How are empty stadiums going to impact its bottom line?

Segments From this episode

Victoria Rowell on why she started a DIY show for the marginalized

by Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin
Sep 7, 2020
Victoria Rowell, executive producer and host of "Trash vs. Treasure," talks about the value of cardboard and the dignity of living in a home you love.
Victoria Rowell speaks at the Dream In Black Sunday Brunch during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at The Blackhouse Foundation on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah.
Natalie Behring/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation
COVID-19

Tackling the economics of empty stadiums as the NFL season gets underway

by Andy Uhler
Sep 7, 2020
LA's new SoFi stadium is set to open, but there won't be fans in the stands.
Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles play, in July. Without fans attending games, the NFL's business model is taking a hit.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Six decades of OPEC

Scott Tong has more on the history of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

