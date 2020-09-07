Sep 7, 2020
Are you ready for some football economics?
The NFL season is about to start. How are empty stadiums going to impact its bottom line?
Victoria Rowell on why she started a DIY show for the marginalized
Victoria Rowell, executive producer and host of "Trash vs. Treasure," talks about the value of cardboard and the dignity of living in a home you love.
Tackling the economics of empty stadiums as the NFL season gets underway
LA's new SoFi stadium is set to open, but there won't be fans in the stands.
Six decades of OPEC
Scott Tong has more on the history of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies.
