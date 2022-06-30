We’re so close! Our fiscal year ends at midnight tonight. Help us reach our fundraising goal by making your gift of any amount now!
Are we being more careful with our money these days? The numbers say yes for now.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk joins us to discuss what a slowdown in consumer spending means for the Fed's fight against inflation and the future of economic growth. The BBC reports on the British Parliament's criticism of how the U.K. enforces financial sanctions against Russia. A story from Tennessee illustrates how providers in states that ban abortion have now become the prime organizers for travel arrangements for people who have to head out of state for the procedure.
Segments From this episode
In states that ban abortions, providers are now turning into travel agents for people to leave
Costs can include gas for car travel or airfare, accommodation, child care for people who have other children and time off from work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director