Are we being more careful with our money these days? The numbers say yes for now.
Jun 30, 2022

Are we being more careful with our money these days? The numbers say yes for now.

Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk joins us to discuss what a slowdown in consumer spending means for the Fed's fight against inflation and the future of economic growth. The BBC reports on the British Parliament's criticism of how the U.K. enforces financial sanctions against Russia. A story from Tennessee illustrates how providers in states that ban abortion have now become the prime organizers for travel arrangements for people who have to head out of state for the procedure.

Segments From this episode

In states that ban abortions, providers are now turning into travel agents for people to leave

by Blake Farmer
Jun 30, 2022
Costs can include gas for car travel or airfare, accommodation, child care for people who have other children and time off from work.
A Planned Parenthood center in Missouri in 2019. In states where abortions are banned or restricted, some clinics are reorienting efforts to connecting patients with abortion funds or out-of-state clinics.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

