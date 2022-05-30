Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are we at the next electric vehicle charging station yet?
May 30, 2022

As we digest the travel figures over the holiday weekend in the face of high gas prices, the idea of going electric could look better and better. However, taking a road trip in an electric vehicle comes with its share of challenges, one of them being the availability of charging stations. Sticking with clean energy, we speak to Rice University professor Daniel Cohan, who argues in his new book that any significant movement toward clean power requires a three-pronged approach.

Roadtripping in an electric vehicle has its challenges, but is getting easier

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 30, 2022
With gas prices reaching all-time highs for the holiday weekend, the prospect of going electric has never been more attractive.
Though high gas prices may make roadtripping in an EV appealing, fast-charging stations can still be difficult to come by.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A 3-pronged approach for adopting clean power

by Andy Uhler , Rose Conlon and Meredith Garretson
May 30, 2022
In a new book, Rice University’s Daniel Cohan says technological innovation is only one piece of the puzzle.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

