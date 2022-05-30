Are we at the next electric vehicle charging station yet?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
As we digest the travel figures over the holiday weekend in the face of high gas prices, the idea of going electric could look better and better. However, taking a road trip in an electric vehicle comes with its share of challenges, one of them being the availability of charging stations. Sticking with clean energy, we speak to Rice University professor Daniel Cohan, who argues in his new book that any significant movement toward clean power requires a three-pronged approach.
Segments From this episode
Roadtripping in an electric vehicle has its challenges, but is getting easier
With gas prices reaching all-time highs for the holiday weekend, the prospect of going electric has never been more attractive.
A 3-pronged approach for adopting clean power
In a new book, Rice University’s Daniel Cohan says technological innovation is only one piece of the puzzle.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer