Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Are the days of sky-high egg prices behind us?
May 12, 2023

Are the days of sky-high egg prices behind us?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
miheco/Flickr
One of the highlights from this week's Consumer Price Index inflation report: prices for “food at home” fell for a second month. We look at how egg prices have tumbled from their highs earlier this year. Plus, today's planned debt ceiling negotiations between President Biden and Congressional leaders have been scrapped, but both sides are saying it's not a sign of a wider breakdown in talks. And, the BBC's Victoria Craig reports from Turkey on how the war in Ukraine has affected housing prices in some Turkish cities. 

Segments From this episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:27 AM PDT
8:56
3:00 AM PDT
16:07
2:51 AM PDT
1:50
2:39 AM PDT
10:00
5:53 PM PDT
18:18
3:55 PM PDT
27:18
May 11, 2023
2:57
CPI, PPI — what do the indexes really tell us about inflation?
CPI, PPI — what do the indexes really tell us about inflation?
Biden administration seeks to boost carbon capture in power plants
Biden administration seeks to boost carbon capture in power plants
As Title 42 ends, the strong U.S. economy is a major draw for migrants
As Title 42 ends, the strong U.S. economy is a major draw for migrants
We’re diving into the costs of keeping secrets on May 18
This Is Uncomfortable
We’re diving into the costs of keeping secrets on May 18

Support for public media is uncertain 

The current economic climate is affecting everyone – Marketplace included. Give now to keep Marketplace going strong. 

Donate