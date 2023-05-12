The current economic climate is affecting everyone – Marketplace included. Give now to keep Marketplace going strong.
Are the days of sky-high egg prices behind us?
One of the highlights from this week's Consumer Price Index inflation report: prices for “food at home” fell for a second month. We look at how egg prices have tumbled from their highs earlier this year. Plus, today's planned debt ceiling negotiations between President Biden and Congressional leaders have been scrapped, but both sides are saying it's not a sign of a wider breakdown in talks. And, the BBC's Victoria Craig reports from Turkey on how the war in Ukraine has affected housing prices in some Turkish cities.
