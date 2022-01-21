Are people chilling on Netflix? Its growth numbers are pointing in that direction.
Also today: Christopher Low discusses the markets with us. The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual again – how does that work when it comes to networking?
Segments From this episode
Fast-moving home sales hit 15-year high last year
Most houses sold in about a week, keeping buyers on their toes.
If film festivals are about networking, what's a virtual Sundance about?
Sundance, one of the biggest opportunities for filmmakers to get distribution deals, is online for the second time this year.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director