Are people chilling on Netflix? Its growth numbers are pointing in that direction.
Jan 21, 2022

Also today: Christopher Low discusses the markets with us. The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual again – how does that work when it comes to networking?

Segments From this episode

Fast-moving home sales hit 15-year high last year

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 21, 2022
Most houses sold in about a week, keeping buyers on their toes.
Some homebuyers are forgoing inspections or appraisals simply to have a shot at an accepted home offer.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
If film festivals are about networking, what's a virtual Sundance about?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 21, 2022
Sundance, one of the biggest opportunities for filmmakers to get distribution deals, is online for the second time this year.
People and cars walk and drive up and down Old Main Street where filmgoers would have gathered for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 6, 2022 in Park City, Utah.
George Frey/Getty Images)
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

