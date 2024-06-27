Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Are new stadiums a good use of taxpayer dollars?
Jun 27, 2024

Are new stadiums a good use of taxpayer dollars?

The rendering of a proposed Kansas City Chiefs stadium in Kansas. Courtesy Manica
Today, we do the numbers on the investment and payoff from new stadiums, often funded by taxpayers.

Segments From this episode

When going analog hits hard

by Henry Epp

Thousands of car dealers have resorted to using pen and paper to make sales, as a key software provider grapples with a cyberattack. Now, there’s an estimate the outage could put a sizable dent in U.S. auto sales this month.

A lot less rainbow in stores this Pride month

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer , Natalie White and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 27, 2024
Some organizations are taking a step back on Pride marketing this year, while others are focusing within the LGBTQ community.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums

by Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 27, 2024
Governments provide big subsidies even if the dollars and cents don't add up, says The Economist's Simon Rabinovitch.
The Kansas City Royals' ballpark, Kauffman Stadium. Officials in Kansas want to lure the team away from Missouri.
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

