Are new stadiums a good use of taxpayer dollars?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we do the numbers on the investment and payoff from new stadiums, often funded by taxpayers.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
When going analog hits hard
Thousands of car dealers have resorted to using pen and paper to make sales, as a key software provider grapples with a cyberattack. Now, there’s an estimate the outage could put a sizable dent in U.S. auto sales this month.
A lot less rainbow in stores this Pride month
Some organizations are taking a step back on Pride marketing this year, while others are focusing within the LGBTQ community.
Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums
Governments provide big subsidies even if the dollars and cents don't add up, says The Economist's Simon Rabinovitch.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC