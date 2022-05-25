Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are consumers cutting back or not? It depends on where you look.
May 25, 2022

Are consumers cutting back or not? It depends on where you look.

This hasn't been exactly a landmark season for investing in stocks. We dive into the market's latest behavior with Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors, who touches on the tech slide, Target, and how consumers appear to be spending their money. Amazon shareholders are confronting the company's executives on topics ranging from the pay of the incoming CEO to how lower-level employees get treated. In Los Angeles, we look into what some of the possible solutions are for the homeless population.

Segments From this episode

Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions

by Lily Jamali
May 25, 2022
There are more than a dozen proposals posed to executives.
A sign is seen outside of an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Among the proposals from shareholders challenging the company: An independent audit of working conditions at Amazon warehouses.
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?

by Ethan Ward
May 25, 2022
When service providers lease buildings, it can speed up the availability of housing that comes with social services.
Pallets used as tent platforms at a “safe camping” site.
Alborz Kamalizad/KPCC
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

