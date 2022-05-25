Are consumers cutting back or not? It depends on where you look.
This hasn't been exactly a landmark season for investing in stocks. We dive into the market's latest behavior with Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors, who touches on the tech slide, Target, and how consumers appear to be spending their money. Amazon shareholders are confronting the company's executives on topics ranging from the pay of the incoming CEO to how lower-level employees get treated. In Los Angeles, we look into what some of the possible solutions are for the homeless population.
Segments From this episode
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions
There are more than a dozen proposals posed to executives.
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
When service providers lease buildings, it can speed up the availability of housing that comes with social services.
The team
