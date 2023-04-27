The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Register now for a free, virtual event about the latest season of "The Uncertain Hour". Learn More
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Are big banks following through on their climate pledges?
Apr 27, 2023

Are big banks following through on their climate pledges?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images
Big banks across the financial sector — including giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America — have made green pledges to reduce their contributions to climate change. But as a pair of new reports point out, the firms' progress toward those goals has been slow even amid a period of high profitability. We look at why that's been the case. Plus, the embattled First Republic Bank, one of the mid-sized financial institutions caught in the backblast of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, is in fresh trouble after its stock tanked this week. And, oil tankers are becoming more and more expensive for companies to hire because of Russia's war in Ukraine. 

Segments From this episode

First Republic Bank in hot water after its stock plunges

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on the latest developments at the embattled bank that's been caught in the Silicon Valley Bank fallout.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
A Warmer World

Big banks are succeeding at turning a profit, struggling to meet climate commitments

by Ali Budner
Apr 27, 2023
Two recent studies show the biggest banks are still not doing enough to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement.
If banks over-invest in fossil fuels, "They're going to suffer consequences in terms of profitability later on," said UC Santa Cruz professor Galina Hale.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 AM PDT
7:31
2:59 AM PDT
9:24
2:51 AM PDT
1:50
4:05 PM PDT
26:52
3:42 PM PDT
12:35
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
Apr 21, 2023
17:50
The debt limit is not a tool for "extortion," Biden adviser Lael Brainard says
The debt limit is not a tool for "extortion," Biden adviser Lael Brainard says
Could the United States dollar be dethroned?
Could the United States dollar be dethroned?
What will Fox really pay Dominion?
Make Me Smart
What will Fox really pay Dominion?
Boosting chip production is “an investment in America’s national security,” Commerce secretary says
Boosting chip production is “an investment in America’s national security,” Commerce secretary says