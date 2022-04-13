Are banks in a prime position for more lending?
Rising interest rates and an influx of stashed cash built up over the pandemic era could have banks more willing to push loans to people and businesses. Consumer prices hit a 40-year high in March, and hints at what April could bring might come in the form of the coming wholesale price numbers. We look into how fledgling shopping centers have pivoted to become medical hubs during the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer