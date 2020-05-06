COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

The month the labor force stood still
May 6, 2020

There were 20.2 million fewer people on American payrolls in April. Uber and Lyft are reporting first quarter earnings, and ridership is way down. With COVID-19, the role of big meat producers is changing in the supply chain.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Airbnb is cutting around 25% of its global workforce

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
May 6, 2020
The company is trying to readjust to whatever the post-pandemic travel industry will look like.
Nearly 1,900 people are going to lose their jobs.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED25
COVID-19

Amid dismal demand, Uber and Lyft seek road to a profitable future

by Andy Uhler
May 6, 2020
Uber and Lyft both have quarterly earnings call this week.
A driver's sign says Uber and Lyft owe him money. The rideshare companies have been forced to downsize.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 exposes U.S. meat supply's dependence on a few large plants

by Mitchell Hartman
May 6, 2020
Shutting down just one or two of those plants can take out 10% of the meat supply.
At a New Seasons Market grocery store in Portland, Oregon, customers’ meat purchases are now limited to preserve adequate supplies.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Sing About Me, I'm Dying Of Thirst Kendrick Lamar

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
