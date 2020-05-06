May 6, 2020
The month the labor force stood still
There were 20.2 million fewer people on American payrolls in April. Uber and Lyft are reporting first quarter earnings, and ridership is way down. With COVID-19, the role of big meat producers is changing in the supply chain.
Stories From this episode
Airbnb is cutting around 25% of its global workforce
The company is trying to readjust to whatever the post-pandemic travel industry will look like.
Amid dismal demand, Uber and Lyft seek road to a profitable future
Uber and Lyft both have quarterly earnings call this week.
COVID-19 exposes U.S. meat supply's dependence on a few large plants
Shutting down just one or two of those plants can take out 10% of the meat supply.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow