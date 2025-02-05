Appropriation versus inspiration and the original “Hound Dog”
Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog" was a hit when released in 1956. But the original was recorded several years earlier by Big Mama Thornton.
New USPS package restrictions a day after Trump's tariffs
Shoppers waiting for their purchases from Temu, Shein and other Chinese e-commerce outlets – may have a wait on their hands, as the U.S. Postal Service suspends package deliveries from that country.
Update: We had been reporting this morning about a postal service suspension of package deliveries from China and Hong Kong, but the suspension ended within hours after it began.
The Black artists who preceded — and inspired — the king of rock 'n' roll
Preston Lauterbach's new book, "Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King," looks at the Black artists who inspired Elvis, but who often were unable to profit as much off of their work.
