Appropriation versus inspiration and the original “Hound Dog”
Feb 5, 2025

Appropriation versus inspiration and the original “Hound Dog”

Screenshot of Big Mama Thornton performing "Hound Dog" in 1964. Kane McCarthy/YouTube
Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog" was a hit when released in 1956. But the original was recorded several years earlier by Big Mama Thornton.

Segments From this episode

New USPS package restrictions a day after Trump's tariffs

by Nova Safo

Shoppers waiting for their purchases from Temu, Shein and other Chinese e-commerce outlets – may have a wait on their hands, as the U.S. Postal Service suspends package deliveries from that country

Update: We had been reporting this morning about a postal service suspension of package deliveries from China and Hong Kong, but the suspension ended within hours after it began.

The Black artists who preceded — and inspired — the king of rock 'n' roll

by David Brancaccio and Nic Perez
Feb 5, 2025
Preston Lauterbach's new book, "Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King," looks at the Black artists who inspired Elvis, but who often were unable to profit as much off of their work.
Elvis Presley in 1960.
-/AFP via Getty Images
