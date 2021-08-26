Apprenticeship programs could be one answer to the talent shortage question
Also, we look into how employers' adjustments to the pandemic could open up opportunities to reshape the workplace for people with disabilities. Diane Swonk converses with us about the markets.
Segments From this episode
Could the lessons of the pandemic be a boon to workers with disabilities?
Technologies that became common due to COVID have been useful for workers with disabilities. Now, returning to offices gives employers a chance to improve accessibility.
How much is the U.S. investing in apprenticeship programs?
The infrastructure bill that recently passed in the Senate highlights a disturbing and long-neglected shortage in apprenticeship investments.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director