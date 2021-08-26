Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Apprenticeship programs could be one answer to the talent shortage question
Aug 26, 2021

Also, we look into how employers' adjustments to the pandemic could open up opportunities to reshape the workplace for people with disabilities. Diane Swonk converses with us about the markets.

Segments From this episode

Could the lessons of the pandemic be a boon to workers with disabilities?

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 26, 2021
Technologies that became common due to COVID have been useful for workers with disabilities. Now, returning to offices gives employers a chance to improve accessibility.
Working from home has proved liberating for many workers with disabilities, and many hope the flexibility of work during the pandemic have staying power.
shironosov via Getty Images
How much is the U.S. investing in apprenticeship programs?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 26, 2021
The infrastructure bill that recently passed in the Senate highlights a disturbing and long-neglected shortage in apprenticeship investments.
While the U.S. invests a lot of money in public higher education, investments in employment training are comparatively slim.
andresr via Getty Images
