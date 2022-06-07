Apple is taking a bite into the buy now, pay later business
Say hello to Apple Pay Later, which will be the tech giant's offering in the growing buy now, pay later space. It'll be available with Apple's next operating system in the fall, and it signifies the largest entry yet into the industry. We look at how teens are helping shore up shortages for plenty of business owners. JetBlue continues to sweeten its offer for Spirit Airlines, which is close to landing on a merger decision.
Segments From this episode
Companies still need workers. More teens are getting hired.
Rising pay appears to be one reason more younger people are working again.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Director/Producer