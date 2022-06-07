Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Apple is taking a bite into the buy now, pay later business
Jun 7, 2022

Apple is taking a bite into the buy now, pay later business

Say hello to Apple Pay Later, which will be the tech giant's offering in the growing buy now, pay later space. It'll be available with Apple's next operating system in the fall, and it signifies the largest entry yet into the industry. We look at how teens are helping shore up shortages for plenty of business owners. JetBlue continues to sweeten its offer for Spirit Airlines, which is close to landing on a merger decision.

Companies still need workers. More teens are getting hired.

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 7, 2022
Rising pay appears to be one reason more younger people are working again.
To get through the labor crunch, more businesses are turning to younger workers.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Director/Producer

