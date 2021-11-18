Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Apple has entered the DIY chat
Nov 18, 2021

Apple has entered the DIY chat

Also today: Home builders have enough supply challenges, but data suggests yet another one: A shortage of land. We also look into how HBCUs also have an extensive history of being underfunded.

Segments From this episode

Historically Black colleges and universities are chronically underfunded

by Damon Mitchell
Nov 18, 2021
HBCU advocates say funding shortfalls mean less scholarship money and financial aid for students and can lead to lower graduation rates.
From 1957 to 2007, Tennessee State University, an HBCU, received far less money than it was due by virtue of its federal land-grant designation.
Damon Mitchell/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

