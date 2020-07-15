Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Apple trumps the EU in a landmark court ruling
Jul 15, 2020

Apple trumps the EU in a landmark court ruling

The European Commission had demanded Apple pay nearly $15 billion in back taxes. It could still appeal this verdict. Could Seoul take over as Asia's financial hub? India's trash collectors are at risk from COVID-19 waste.

Apple wins battle with the EU over nearly $15 billion tax bill

The BBC's Andrew Walker has more.
Will companies leaving Hong Kong move to Seoul, South Korea?

Rodney Johnson, president of Erudite Risk, says it's not a simple proposition, but it's possible.
In India, there's no system for safely discarding COVID-19 waste

Trash collectors are worried that the general public is mixing general waste with things like rubber gloves and masks. The BBC's Arunoday Mukharji reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
