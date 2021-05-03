Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "This Is Uncomfortable" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The high-stakes video game battle you don’t get to play
May 3, 2021

The high-stakes video game battle you don’t get to play

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Apple goes to federal court today over its App Store. The plaintiff is Epic Games, maker of the popular video game "Fornite." Plus, a preview of the April jobs report which comes out later this week. And, in Vienna, nearly 3 out of 5 residents live in social housing, and many say that’s one reason the Austrian capital consistently ranks high in quality of life.

Segments From this episode

Apple, Epic Games head to court over App Store

by David Brancaccio and Kristin Schwab
May 3, 2021
Apple takes a 15% to 30% cut of app sales, in-app purchases and subscriptions. Epic says this is unfair.
To download something to your iPhone (such as the popular video game "Fortnite"), you have to go through its App Store.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"We're expecting more than 1 million jobs were added in April"

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, is with us for an early look at the April hiring and unemployment data that will come out this Friday. It's expected to show that things "are really moving forward" in the U.S. economy, Coronado said. She also said we know there are still many unemployed people looking for work.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

In Vienna, public housing is affordable and desirable

by Amanda Peacher
May 3, 2021
Nearly 3 in 5 Viennese live in "social housing," and many say it's one reason the city ranks high in quality of life.
Social housing is subsidized by a tax on every Austrian paycheck, amounting to the equivalent of almost $300 million a year for Vienna.
Dieter Nagl/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Above The Clouds Little People

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
Do we really want to go back to the pre-pandemic economy?
Do we really want to go back to the pre-pandemic economy?
Why is child care so expensive in the United States?
Why is child care so expensive in the United States?
Reparations fund will help Black women build houses — and wealth
Race and Economy
Reparations fund will help Black women build houses — and wealth