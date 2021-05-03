May 3, 2021
The high-stakes video game battle you don’t get to play
Apple goes to federal court today over its App Store. The plaintiff is Epic Games, maker of the popular video game "Fornite." Plus, a preview of the April jobs report which comes out later this week. And, in Vienna, nearly 3 out of 5 residents live in social housing, and many say that’s one reason the Austrian capital consistently ranks high in quality of life.
Apple, Epic Games head to court over App Store
Apple takes a 15% to 30% cut of app sales, in-app purchases and subscriptions. Epic says this is unfair.
"We're expecting more than 1 million jobs were added in April"
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, is with us for an early look at the April hiring and unemployment data that will come out this Friday. It's expected to show that things "are really moving forward" in the U.S. economy, Coronado said. She also said we know there are still many unemployed people looking for work.
In Vienna, public housing is affordable and desirable
Nearly 3 in 5 Viennese live in "social housing," and many say it's one reason the city ranks high in quality of life.
