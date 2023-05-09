Apple co-founder warns of the perils of AI
From the BBC World Service: Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, tells the BBC that AI needs to be properly regulated as he warns of the potential for scams. Plus, Dan Harris, a lawyer working with foreign companies in China, says many foreign businesses are thinking of leaving after yet another U.S. company is subjected to a search. And finally, BBC's Samira Hussain reports from Monterrey, Mexico where business is booming as American companies relocate closer to the U.S.
