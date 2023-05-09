Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Apple co-founder warns of the perils of AI
May 9, 2023

From the BBC World Service: Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, tells the BBC that AI needs to be properly regulated as he warns of the potential for scams. Plus, Dan Harris, a lawyer working with foreign companies in China, says many foreign businesses are thinking of leaving after yet another U.S. company is subjected to a search. And finally, BBC's Samira Hussain reports from Monterrey, Mexico where business is booming as American companies relocate closer to the U.S.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

