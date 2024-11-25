Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Another Trump Cabinet pick
Nov 25, 2024

Another Trump Cabinet pick

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
President-elect Trump has announced Scott Bessent as his choice to lead the Treasury Department. We look more into Bessent's background and the role he would play as treasury secretary.

Segments From this episode

Who is Scott Bessent?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

If confirmed by the Senate, Bessent would play a crucial role in tax and trade policy. He would also help Trump pick a new Federal Reserve chair, after Jeorme Powell’s term ends in 2026.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:13 AM PST
8:30
2:44 AM PST
14:38
Nov 22, 2024
28:33
Nov 22, 2024
26:35
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.
A Warmer World
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.