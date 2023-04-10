Another Tesla Megafactory, this time in Shanghai

From the BBC World Service: Tesla announced that it will open an additional battery production factory in Shanghai that will complement the company's existing facilities in the city. The electric car maker's new factory will be capable of producing 10,000 battery megapacks a year. The UN warns that more than twenty African countries are at risk of not being able to repay some of their debts. On the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, is Northern Ireland still reaping the economic benefits?