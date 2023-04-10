Another Tesla Megafactory, this time in Shanghai
From the BBC World Service: Tesla announced that it will open an additional battery production factory in Shanghai that will complement the company's existing facilities in the city. The electric car maker's new factory will be capable of producing 10,000 battery megapacks a year. The UN warns that more than twenty African countries are at risk of not being able to repay some of their debts. On the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, is Northern Ireland still reaping the economic benefits?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC