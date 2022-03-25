Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Another storm (of tax returns) is coming for a backlogged IRS
Mar 25, 2022

Another storm (of tax returns) is coming for a backlogged IRS

The Internal Revenue Service is already facing a mountain of challenges, and this year's next wave of tax returns (and taxpayers seeking answers) could bog the agency down even further. Christopher Low shares his take on mortgage rates for today's markets talk. The Biden administration is trying to make a clearer path to federal loans for Native American farmers.

Tax deadline fast approaching: Is the IRS ready?

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 25, 2022
It's still working through backlogs from previous couple of years.
Some people still haven’t gotten their 2020 tax refunds.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Government aims to make federal loans more accessible to Native American farmers

by Savannah Maher
Mar 25, 2022
The plan includes training for federal lenders about working with farmers and ranchers who work inside the borders of tribal nations.
When farmers apply for federal loans, they often put up land as collateral, which can be complicated on tribal lands.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
