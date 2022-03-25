Another storm (of tax returns) is coming for a backlogged IRS
The Internal Revenue Service is already facing a mountain of challenges, and this year's next wave of tax returns (and taxpayers seeking answers) could bog the agency down even further. Christopher Low shares his take on mortgage rates for today's markets talk. The Biden administration is trying to make a clearer path to federal loans for Native American farmers.
Segments From this episode
Tax deadline fast approaching: Is the IRS ready?
It's still working through backlogs from previous couple of years.
Government aims to make federal loans more accessible to Native American farmers
The plan includes training for federal lenders about working with farmers and ranchers who work inside the borders of tribal nations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer