Another sign inflation is cooling … maybe.
Dec 12, 2022

Another sign inflation is cooling … maybe.

There are some things to consider for investors during market periods that are especially turbulent. solarseven / Getty Images
Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives talks with us about how crude oil prices and other things could offer some positive clues about the direction of inflation. Elsewhere, the costs of heating oil could be bad news for people in the Northeast. Finally, as Haiti deals with turmoil, its migrants are facing economic struggles in the U.S.

Heating oil costs are up — and that's bad news for the Northeast

by Andy Uhler
Dec 12, 2022
In New England and other northeastern states where heating oil is a common fuel, it's going to cost more to stay warm this winter.
Staying warm in the winter is going to become more expensive, especially in the Northeast.
Getty Images
As crisis consumes Haiti, migrants face economic difficulties in America

by Jarrett Dang
Dec 12, 2022
Migrants fleeing Haiti for greener economic pastures in the U.S. often face difficulties finding employment and adequate housing.
A Haitian migrant is seen next to a painting of an American flag outside a shelter in Mexico. Migration from Haiti to the U.S. has accelerated in the past year as instability rocks the Caribbean island nation.
Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

