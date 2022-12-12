Another sign inflation is cooling … maybe.
Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives talks with us about how crude oil prices and other things could offer some positive clues about the direction of inflation. Elsewhere, the costs of heating oil could be bad news for people in the Northeast. Finally, as Haiti deals with turmoil, its migrants are facing economic struggles in the U.S.
Segments From this episode
Heating oil costs are up — and that's bad news for the Northeast
In New England and other northeastern states where heating oil is a common fuel, it's going to cost more to stay warm this winter.
As crisis consumes Haiti, migrants face economic difficulties in America
Migrants fleeing Haiti for greener economic pastures in the U.S. often face difficulties finding employment and adequate housing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer