Another month, another strong hiring report

The unemployment rate remained unchanged, though. Also, wages are still going up but not quite as fast as they have been, and not as fast as prices are rising. We talked to Christopher Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, about what to make of today's numbers. Plus, Boeing announced it is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, VA. New York Times art critic Blake Gopnik tells us his thoughts on the sale of a painting by Andy Warhol featuring Marilyn Monroe, which will be sold at auction soon.