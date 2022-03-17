Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Another leftover symptom of the pandemic? Online buying trends.
Mar 17, 2022

Another leftover symptom of the pandemic? Online buying trends.

Americans spent $1.7 trillion shopping online since the pandemic began, according to new data from Adobe. That’s a lot more than they spent in the two years before the pandemic. It looks like it'll be even more in 2022. We speak to the BBC's Victoria Craig about her chat with the Lithuanian president. Diane Swonk shares market insight following the Fed's decision to raise interest rates.

Segments From this episode

The pandemic drove people to buy more online, and some of those buying habits are sticking

by Samantha Fields
Mar 17, 2022
One retail category that remains popular: buying groceries online, something many people had not tried before the pandemic.
Online shopping has surged during the pandemic, according to data from Adobe, But inflation accounts for a significant portion of that growth.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

