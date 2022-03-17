Invest in the nonprofit journalism that you rely on.
Another leftover symptom of the pandemic? Online buying trends.
Americans spent $1.7 trillion shopping online since the pandemic began, according to new data from Adobe. That’s a lot more than they spent in the two years before the pandemic. It looks like it'll be even more in 2022. We speak to the BBC's Victoria Craig about her chat with the Lithuanian president. Diane Swonk shares market insight following the Fed's decision to raise interest rates.
Segments From this episode
The pandemic drove people to buy more online, and some of those buying habits are sticking
One retail category that remains popular: buying groceries online, something many people had not tried before the pandemic.
