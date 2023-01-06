Another month, another strong jobs report
This month's jobs report is out, and it shows a continuation of a strong labor market with 223,000 jobs added. But on the inflation front, there's some good news about wages in the report for December. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more. Also, Bed Bath & Beyond is considering its financial options, including potentially filing for bankruptcy. And, a look at the economic and social costs of denying women education in Afghanistan.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on today's jobs numbers
Marketplace's David Brancaccio speaks with FHN Financial chief economist Christopher Low.
The costs of banning women from education in Afghanistan are felt everywhere
The World Bank estimates the costs of not educating girls through high school is between $15 and $30 trillion dollars in lost lifetime productivity and earnings. But the costs go beyond the financial.
