Another month, another strong jobs report
Jan 6, 2023

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
This month's jobs report is out, and it shows a continuation of a strong labor market with 223,000 jobs added. But on the inflation front, there's some good news about wages in the report for December. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more. Also, Bed Bath & Beyond is considering its financial options, including potentially filing for bankruptcy. And, a look at the economic and social costs of denying women education in Afghanistan.

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's jobs numbers

Marketplace's David Brancaccio speaks with FHN Financial chief economist Christopher Low.
The costs of banning women from education in Afghanistan are felt everywhere

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 6, 2023
The World Bank estimates the costs of not educating girls through high school is between $15 and $30 trillion dollars in lost lifetime productivity and earnings. But the costs go beyond the financial.
Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul on March 26, 2022, demanding that high schools be reopened for girls.
Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

