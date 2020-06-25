Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

A financial portfolio … for everyone
Jun 25, 2020

As we reimagine an economy of the future, economist and "Angrynomics" author Mark Blyth shares ideas for a "citizens' wealth fund." And, with COVID-19 cases spiking, reopenings are being reconsidered, including at Disney theme parks.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Disney reopenings in doubt after COVID-19 cases spike

by Nova Safo
Jun 25, 2020
Disney has plans to reopen its Florida theme park next month, despite a workers' petition calling for them to reconsider.
The Disneyland reopening in California, planned for mid-July, has been delayed for now.
David McNew/Getty Images
What if COVID-19 checks were a regular occurrence?

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jun 24, 2020
"You just get a much bigger fiscal bang for the buck," says Mark Blyth, the economics professor and author of "Angrynomics."
"We're managing to do it right now in the COVID pandemic. We send people checks," Blyth says. "Imagine if those checks were endowment checks."
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Werewolves of London Warren Zevon

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director