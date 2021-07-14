Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

And you thought inflation was hot for consumers
Jul 14, 2021

U.S. producer prices surged in June, stoking investors' concerns about the nature of the inflation. Plus, what we know so far about the Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending proposal; the response from China to Treasury Secretary Yellen's recent characterization of its "economic practices" as "unfair"; and how the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) is working to encourage unbanked American households to open accounts — the effort is connected to the expanded child tax credit, which starts this week.

Prices paid by producers, wholesale prices, are soaring

"It's echoing investors' fears that inflation is here to stay," says Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors.
Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion spending package

Marketplace's Marielle Segarra on what we know so far.
The Chinese response to Janet Yellen on "unfair economic practices"

Jennifer Pak, Marketplace's China correspondent, reports from Shanghai.
With child tax credit payments coming, FDIC wants more people to use banks

by Florian Martin
Jul 14, 2021
A disproportionate number of Black and Latinx Americans don’t have bank accounts. Studies show they could be losing money.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is trying to reduce the proportion of Americans who lack accounts, leaving many to pay check-cashing fees.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
