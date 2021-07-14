And you thought inflation was hot for consumers
U.S. producer prices surged in June, stoking investors' concerns about the nature of the inflation. Plus, what we know so far about the Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending proposal; the response from China to Treasury Secretary Yellen's recent characterization of its "economic practices" as "unfair"; and how the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) is working to encourage unbanked American households to open accounts — the effort is connected to the expanded child tax credit, which starts this week.
Segments From this episode
Prices paid by producers, wholesale prices, are soaring
"It's echoing investors' fears that inflation is here to stay," says Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors.
Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion spending package
Marketplace's Marielle Segarra on what we know so far.
The Chinese response to Janet Yellen on "unfair economic practices"
Jennifer Pak, Marketplace's China correspondent, reports from Shanghai.
With child tax credit payments coming, FDIC wants more people to use banks
A disproportionate number of Black and Latinx Americans don’t have bank accounts. Studies show they could be losing money.
