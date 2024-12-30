An update on one of the biggest telecom hacks ever
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says people who are in senior government or senior political positions should assume that all communications on their mobile devices are “at risk of interception or manipulation.”
The year ahead with Julia Coronado
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, discusses why she’s waiting to make economic predictions for 2025 and takes a look back at the economic year that’s been.
A year for deep sea mining
2024 was the year commercial-scale deep sea mining began. Norway got in first — the process of removing rock-like nodules from the ocean floor packed with useful metals. But just last week, the government in Oslo suspended the plan amid environmental concerns. On the other side of the world, the tiny Pacific Island nation of the Cook Islands is also looking at deep-sea mining.