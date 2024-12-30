Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Time is running out to make a tax-deductible investment in Marketplace... 😱⌚📈 Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
An update on one of the biggest telecom hacks ever
Dec 30, 2024

An update on one of the biggest telecom hacks ever

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Major cell phone companies say their networks are secure now from a Chinese hack nicknamed Salt Typhoon.

Segments From this episode

An examination of cell network security

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says people who are in senior government or senior political positions should assume that all communications on their mobile devices are “at risk of interception or manipulation.”

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The year ahead with Julia Coronado

by David Brancaccio

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, discusses why she’s waiting to make economic predictions for 2025 and takes a look back at the economic year that’s been.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A year for deep sea mining

by Katy Watson

2024 was the year commercial-scale deep sea mining began. Norway got in first — the process of removing rock-like nodules from the ocean floor packed with useful metals. But just last week, the government in Oslo suspended the plan amid environmental concerns. On the other side of the world, the tiny Pacific Island nation of the Cook Islands is also looking at deep-sea mining.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:57 AM PST
8:39
3:06 AM PST
6:25
Dec 27, 2024
28:59
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition