An omen reveals itself in the U.S. Treasury market
The yield on the 10-year treasury note has been moving up in the past month and approaching pre-pandemic levels. What does this mean? Investors want a higher payoff for putting their money in bonds. Julia Coronado helps us get a read on why this is happening. It turns out that SpaceX and Tesla leader Elon Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors after all. We check out the fastest-growing sports craze: Pickleball.
Workers have more leverage these days, but they're not less stressed
Nearly half of American workers are looking for a new job or plan to in the next year. One-third are ready to quit without a new job lined up.
Pickleball is growing fast, with pros, prize money and business opportunities
Sponsors have opened their checkbooks, and Washington state, where it was invented, named pickleball its official sport.
