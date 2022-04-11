Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
An omen reveals itself in the U.S. Treasury market
Apr 11, 2022

An omen reveals itself in the U.S. Treasury market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The yield on the 10-year treasury note has been moving up in the past month and approaching pre-pandemic levels. What does this mean? Investors want a higher payoff for putting their money in bonds. Julia Coronado helps us get a read on why this is happening. It turns out that SpaceX and Tesla leader Elon Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors after all. We check out the fastest-growing sports craze: Pickleball.

Segments From this episode

Workers have more leverage these days, but they're not less stressed

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 11, 2022
Nearly half of American workers are looking for a new job or plan to in the next year. One-third are ready to quit without a new job lined up.
One recent survey found that half of American workers think they’ll make more money just by switching jobs.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pickleball is growing fast, with pros, prize money and business opportunities

by Tom Banse
Apr 11, 2022
Sponsors have opened their checkbooks, and Washington state, where it was invented, named pickleball its official sport.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee takes a turn on the pickleball court on Bainbridge Island, the birthplace of the sport, after he signed a bill to make pickleball the official state sport on March 28.
Courtesy Office of Gov. Jay Inslee
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:28 AM PDT
8:07
2:40 AM PDT
6:42
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 8, 2022
22:30
Apr 8, 2022
27:25
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Low wages and high costs clash in the home health care crisis for aging Americans
Low wages and high costs clash in the home health care crisis for aging Americans
Global food prices reach all-time high
Global food prices reach all-time high
The Fed's interest rate hike is already reducing demand for mortgages
The Fed's interest rate hike is already reducing demand for mortgages
From our listeners: music for the "Marketplace Morning Report"
From our listeners: music for the "Marketplace Morning Report"