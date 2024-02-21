An invidious moment for Nvidia’s stock
Segments From this episode
Will chipmaker Nvidia's earnings report be blockbuster? Or super-blockbuster?
The latest on student loan forgiveness
The Biden administration is announcing a new federal student loan forgiveness program. The Education Department says it’ll automatically discharge over $1 billion in loans for more than 150,000 borrowers. The Education Department will send out emails next week to borrowers who can qualify for forgiveness if they switch to SAVE. They can enroll at studentaid.gov/SAVE.
On price hikes and inflation
Richmond Fed president Tom Barkin said Wednesday morning that January’s higher than expected consumer price index shows that inflation could continue to be a challenge, partly because businesses got used to raising prices.
Candy for change
In the Philippines, coins remain especially useful, yet there’s an ongoing shortage. So much so that some retailers are handing customers candy as change for want of a coin. The BBC’s Hannah Mullane reports.