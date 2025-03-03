Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...

“An incomplete picture of the economy”
Mar 3, 2025

"An incomplete picture of the economy"

Howard Lutnick, U.S. Commerce Secretary, with President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says he wants to take government spending out of GDP measurements. We'll unpack the implications.

Segments From this episode

How the government could mess with GDP

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Government spending is quite literally a part of the definition of GDP in every economics textbook. But now Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says he wants to take government spending out of that figure. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

How tariffs could punish the auto industry

by Henry Epp

Tomorrow, President Donald Trump has said that 25% import taxes will go into effect on goods from Canada and Mexico — though that could change. That could particularly hurt automakers, whose supply chains run across North America.

"Kidults" keep the toy market afloat

by Sam Gruet

When so many people were stuck inside during the pandemic, toy sales surged. New data from market research firm Circana shows this trend has continued and that it’s increasingly adults — not just children — buying up things like collectibles, trading cards and board games.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

