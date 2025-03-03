“An incomplete picture of the economy”
Segments From this episode
How the government could mess with GDP
Government spending is quite literally a part of the definition of GDP in every economics textbook. But now Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says he wants to take government spending out of that figure. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.
How tariffs could punish the auto industry
Tomorrow, President Donald Trump has said that 25% import taxes will go into effect on goods from Canada and Mexico — though that could change. That could particularly hurt automakers, whose supply chains run across North America.
"Kidults" keep the toy market afloat
When so many people were stuck inside during the pandemic, toy sales surged. New data from market research firm Circana shows this trend has continued and that it’s increasingly adults — not just children — buying up things like collectibles, trading cards and board games.