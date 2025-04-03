An end to globalization as we know it?
Following President Donald Trump's tariffs, KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk offers a bleak prognosis for the economy.
KPMG's Diane Swonk on this precarious economic moment
The risk of a recession has gone up, she says, as has the risk for stagflation. And the job of the Federal Reserve just got much harder.
How will tariffs be passed on to consumers?
Consumers are expected to pay for a lot of the new import taxes — with, for instance, tariffs on goods out of China up 34%.
A nuanced conservative perspective on tariffs
For more on this grand economic shift, we’re joined by Mark DiPlacido, a policy advisor at the conservative-leaning economic think tank American Compass. He worked in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during President Trump’s first term.
