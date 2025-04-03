Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

An end to globalization as we know it?
Apr 3, 2025

An end to globalization as we know it?

Stringer/AFP via Getty Images
Following President Donald Trump's tariffs, KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk offers a bleak prognosis for the economy.

Segments From this episode

KPMG's Diane Swonk on this precarious economic moment

by David Brancaccio

The risk of a recession has gone up, she says, as has the risk for stagflation. And the job of the Federal Reserve just got much harder.

How will tariffs be passed on to consumers?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Consumers are expected to pay for a lot of the new import taxes — with, for instance, tariffs on goods out of China up 34%.

A nuanced conservative perspective on tariffs

by David Brancaccio

For more on this grand economic shift, we’re joined by Mark DiPlacido, a policy advisor at the conservative-leaning economic think tank American Compass. He worked in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during President Trump’s first term.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

