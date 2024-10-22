An easier way to switch banks
Segments From this episode
A look at the CFPB's new "open banking" rule
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued new regulations intended to give consumers more control over their financial data. The rules make it easier for customers to move data, free of charge, between financial services, and the CFPB says this will also make it easier to shop around.
The quiet before the (election) storm
With the outcome of the White House and Congress uncertain, businesses are relatively quiet. The next steps of the Federal Reserve are a lingering question mark, as well. After all, how can you make decisions if you don’t know what the world will look like? We’ll discuss with David Kelly, the chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.