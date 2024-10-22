Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

An easier way to switch banks
Oct 22, 2024

An easier way to switch banks

J. David Ake/Getty Images
The way you bank and apply for credit could fundamentally change in the next couple of years.

A look at the CFPB's new "open banking" rule

by Nova Safo

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued new regulations intended to give consumers more control over their financial data. The rules make it easier for customers to move data, free of charge, between financial services, and the CFPB says this will also make it easier to shop around.

The quiet before the (election) storm

by David Brancaccio

With the outcome of the White House and Congress uncertain, businesses are relatively quiet. The next steps of the Federal Reserve are a lingering question mark, as well. After all, how can you make decisions if you don’t know what the world will look like? We’ll discuss with David Kelly, the chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.

How to cure office loneliness

by Matt Levin
Oct 22, 2024
A new study shows that remote work isn't the only issue. So how do companies get their employees to socialize without it feeling like forced fun?
Remote workers are more likely to report feelings of isolation than their in-office peers.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

