An AI boom means surging emissions
Google, now with AI added, says it increased carbon emissions last year.
With greater AI comes greater emissions
Artificial intelligence requires an enormous amount of electricity. Google, with AI features now added, says it increased its carbon emissions last year. This despite its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Economy looms large as United Kingdom heads to polls
Voting in the U.K.'s general election takes place on Thursday, and the economy has been at the center of the campaign.
