An AI boom means surging emissions
Jul 3, 2024

An AI boom means surging emissions

Cesc Maymo/Getty Images
Google, now with AI added, says it increased carbon emissions last year.

With greater AI comes greater emissions

by Nova Safo

Artificial intelligence requires an enormous amount of electricity. Google, with AI features now added, says it increased its carbon emissions last year. This despite its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Economy looms large as United Kingdom heads to polls

by Rob Watson
Jul 3, 2024
Voting in the U.K.'s general election takes place on Thursday, and the economy has been at the center of the campaign.
Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

