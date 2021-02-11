I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Amsterdam takes London’s crown as Europe’s stock-trading hub
Feb 11, 2021

Amsterdam takes London's crown as Europe's stock-trading hub

Without a post-Brexit deal for financial services, EU-based companies are barred from trading shares in the U.K. Plus, oil states face trillions in losses in the move away from fossil fuels. And, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could alleviate global supply issues.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
