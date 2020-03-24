Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Where is market optimism coming from?
Mar 24, 2020

Where is market optimism coming from?

Americans get hope that the economy won't be shut down for months or quarters. What life is like for grocery store workers right now. Contingency planning for airlines. The Summer Olympics get pushed back to 2021.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Grocery store worker: "I have a lot of anxiety"

by Marielle Segarra Mar 24, 2020
Grocery store employees are working under difficult conditions.
A worker stocks groceries at a local supermarket on March 20 in Brooklyn, New York
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What a delay means for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 24, 2020
Amateur athletes are struggling with facilities that have been closed and qualifying meets that have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
