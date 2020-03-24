As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 24, 2020
Where is market optimism coming from?
Americans get hope that the economy won't be shut down for months or quarters. What life is like for grocery store workers right now. Contingency planning for airlines. The Summer Olympics get pushed back to 2021.
COVID-19
Grocery store worker: "I have a lot of anxiety"
Grocery store employees are working under difficult conditions.
COVID-19
What a delay means for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Amateur athletes are struggling with facilities that have been closed and qualifying meets that have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
