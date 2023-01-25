My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Amazon’s U.K. workers stage their first walk out
Jan 25, 2023

Amazon’s U.K. workers stage their first walk out

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: We hear from the Amazon workers in the UK who are staging their first strike in a dispute over pay and conditions. Plus, a German union says Ford is planning thousands of job cuts in Europe. What's driving the group's future strategy? And, Egypt is struggling with rising prices, a weak currency and a cash-strapped government. What impact is that having on day-to-day lives?

